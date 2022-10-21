Arrests: On Oct. 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Sullivan J. Chem, 19, of Onarga. According to police reports, Sullivan was charged with aggravated assault. Chem was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents: On Oct,. 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 2850 East in front of a private drive at 1117 North. A vehicle driven by Robert Shore, 69, of Ranking, was northbound on 2850 East. A vehicle driven by Michelle R. Brown, 53, of Hoopeston, was also northbound on 2850 East. Shore was a following Brown and tempted to pass Brown while shew as beginning to turn left into the private drive. Brown struck the side of Shore’s vehicle causing more than $,1500 in damage to Brown’s vehicle No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 1900 North in front of 1157 East. A vehicle driven by Kelly J. Hull, 44, of rural Watseka, was westbound on 1900 North when a deer entered the roadway. Hull was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests: On Oct. 19 Milford Police arrested Danyel L. Fader, 42, of Milford. cording to police reports, Fader was charged with domestic battery. Fader as transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.