CITY
Watseka
Oct. 22
Police were called to the 60 block of North Fourth to assist Riverside EMS at 6:31 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Walnut for a business alarm at 9:25 a.m.
Police ere called to the 100 block of West Oak to assist Riverside EMS at 2:57 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park in reference to criminal adage to property at 3:47 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:57 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut in reference to theft at 8:04 p.m. Police were called to the 400 block of North Second in reference to burglary at 8:10 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block fo East Oak in reference to harassment at 8:28 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver on the north bridge at 8:50 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Second and West Walnut at 11:06 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Oct. 23
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Driver in reference to harassment at 9:56 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second to assist Riverside Ems at 12:06 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Sheridan and North Third at 12:17 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for an unwanted person at 2:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for an intoxicated person at 4:27 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park for suspicious circumstances at 8:45 p.m.
Police responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 9:26 p.m. The cause of the alarm was the homeowner burning food on the stove.
Oct. 24
Police responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of Wet Walnut at 12:26 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West North Street at 1:15 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 2:01 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 300 block of North Third Street at 2:58 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of Third and Hickory at 3:20 a.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of East Walnut at 2:47 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:12 p.m.