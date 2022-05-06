TOWN
Milford
Arrests
On May 3 Milford Police arrested Michael S. Deaton, 57, of Milford. Deaton was a wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a violation of an order of protection charge. Deaton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
COUNTY
Arrests
On May 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William L. Greene, 22, of Chicago. According to police reports, Green was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge. Greene was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On May 4, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cassandra Orellana, 26, of Fowler, Indiana. According to police reports, Orellana was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Orellana was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On May 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Rolando J. Salazar, 26, of Fowler, Indiana. According to police reports, Salazar was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge.
Accidents
On May 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on 1300 North at approximately 1250 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Samantha O. Jensen, 23, of Onarga, was eastbound 1300 North Road. A deer entered the roadway and Jesen was unable to avoid it and struck it, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
May 4
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 500 block of West Walnut at 7:45 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a trespasser in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:52 a.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 11:10 a.m.
Police assisted DCFS in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 1:31 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Locust at 3:56 p.m. A verbal warning for improper left turn was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Walnut at 4:20 p.m. A verbal warning for improper passing was given.
Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:33 p.m. Arrested was Tervern Lee, 19, Rockford, for retail theft over $300. He was also found to have an active warrant out of Rockford. for failure to appear on an unlawful possession of firearm charge. Arrested a long with Lee was Takesha Simmons, 39, Piper City, for retail theft over $300, and Aniya Brown, 19, Chicago, for retail theft over $300. She was cited also for no valid driver’s license. Brown and Simmons posted bond and were released. Lee was taken to the county jail.
May 5
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 100 block of North Madison at 2:30 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Victory at 8:19 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 8:57 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Yount and Fleming at 10:52 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a neighborhood problem in the 600 block of North Jefferson at 12:53 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 8:23 p.m.