CITY
Watseka
Sept. 10
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Eighth and West Ash at 12:43 a.m. Arrested was Angela R. Julian, 28, Goodland, Indiana. Julian was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for not having valid registration.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 12:55 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Third about a burglary at 5:22 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Second about theft at 9:50 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Market about a suspicious vehicle at 1:59 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Third about an unwanted person at 2:57 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette about an unwanted person at 3:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about an unwanted person at 4:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut to assist Watseka Fire at 5:04 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:45 p.m.
Sept. 11
Police were in the 500 block of West Walnut for a business check at 12:12 a.m.
Police were in the 100 block of West Walnut for a business check at 12:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming to assist Riverside EMS at 4:44 .m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Eighth to assist Riverside EMS at 5:25 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Second about theft at 12:42 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Second about domestic battery at 1:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second about an animal complaint at 3:16 p.m.
Police were called to Martin Avenue and South Belmont to assist Riverside EMS at 4:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a vehicle complaint at 6:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of South Yount about a vehicle complaint at 7:02 p.m.