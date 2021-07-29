CITY
Watseka
7-21
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Park for a stand by later in the evening in the 300 block of North Fifth at 10:38 a.m. Officers were never notified for the stand by.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Wet Walnut for an illegally parked vehicle at 12:08 p.m. Upon arrival officers observed the vehicle to be legally parked and off the roadway.
Officers were called to the 500 block of North Second for an unwanted person in a residence at 12:40 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Ash in regard to harassment at 12:47 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of South Second in reference to a city ordinance violation at 4:13 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Walnut to asset Riverside EMS at 5:05 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Eighth for a business alarm at 6:4 5p.m.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Walnut for a businesses alarm, at 8:42 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of South Fourth investigating a suspicious person at 10:51 p.m.
July 22
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Victory to asset in a civil matter at 9:48 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Mulberry to asset in a civil dispute at 10:10 a.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Walnut in regard to fraud at 11:20 a.m.
Officer were called to the 200 block of West Walnut for a civil dispute at 12:01 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of East Walnut in regard to assault at 1:08 p.m.
Offices were called to the 100 block of West Walnut in regard to an abandoned vehicle at 2:37 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Second to assist Riverside EMS at 3:04 p.m.
Officer were called called to the 10 block of West North at 3:34 p.m. for an abandoned vehicle.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Third for a city ordinance complaint at 5:53 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Second for a business check at 8 p.m.
Officers were called to the 700 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11:53 p.m.
July 23
Officers were called to the 200 block of Wes tOak in regard to a business alarm at 6:18 a.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway for an unwanted person at 8:45 a.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Second in regard to theft at 10:50 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North Fourth and Oak at 11:27 a.m.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident at West Walnut and North Hubbard Court at 7:09 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Hickory in regard to a domestic disturbance at 11:32 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of North Fifth for a domestic disturbance at 11:55 p.m.
July 24
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 11:29 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Walnut about criminal damage to property at 3:40 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of West Walnut about a businesses alarm at 6:16 p.m.
Officers received a call about harassment in the 500 block of East Walnut at 7:44 p.m.
Officers were called to Eighth and Oak about a fight in progress at 7:46 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of South Old U.S. 24 in regard to a business alarm at 7:57 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Oak about a welfare check of an individual at 8:06 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Jefferson about a hit and run traffic accident at 8;22 p.m.
July 25
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:50 a.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Fourth for a city ordinance violation at 7:27 a.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Oak to conduct a welfare check of an individual at 7:38 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut about a business alarm at 8:16 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Creekside Court at 2:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Fourth about a burglar at 7:43 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Oak to asset Riverside EMS at 9:27 p.m.
Officers responded to a businesses alarm in the 300 block of Old South U.S. 24 at 9:47 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of East Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 10:31 p.m.
July 26
Officers were called tot eh 400 block of West Walnut about a fight in progress at 12:45 a.m.
Officers were called to the 800 block of South Second about a domestic dispute at 12:48 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Walnut to asset Riverside EMS at 4:12 a.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Oak about a theft at 7:42 a.m.
Officers arrested Madison LeClair, 26, of Watseka for battery in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:44 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Oak to asset Riverside EMS at 3:12 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Chicago to assist Riverside EMS at 4:55 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Oak about harassment at 10:45 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Fourth to search for an unwanted person in a business at 9:15 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Fifth and East Lincoln at 9:39 p.m.
Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1000 block of East Walnut about a suspicious person at 11 p.m.
July 27
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Fourth in reference to a disturbance of an unwanted person at 12:28 a.m.
Officers were called to West Walnut and North Kay about suspicious circumstances at 1:01 a.m.
Officers were called tot eh 200 block of North Fourth in reference to a theft at 8:50 a.m.
Officers were called to the 800 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 11:02 a.m.
Officers conducted a welfare check of an individual in the 300 block of West Oak at 1:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Mulberry about an attempted burglary at 6:05 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Fourth in reference to an unwanted intoxicated person at 7:44 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 8:23 p.m.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut in reference to a business alarm at 8:39 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Ash for illegal burning at 9: 33 p.m.
July 28
Officers were called to a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut for a 911 hang up call at 9:31 a.m.
Officers were called to the 700 block of South Tenth to asset Riverside EMS at 10:06 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut in reference to harassment at 1:39 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Hickory and North Sixth for a stop sign violation at 3:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the 40 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 5:06 p.m.