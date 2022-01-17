STATE
Arrests
On Jan. 12, 2022 at approximately 5:28 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it commit multiple traffic violations as it traveled on Interstate 57 southbound near Milepost 297 in Iroquois County. The driver, Elijah M. Johnson, a 25-year-old male from Chicago, IL was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Speeding 35+ MPH over the Speed Limit, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer in Motor Vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Failure to Wear Seatbelt, and Failure to Signal when required. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await a bond hearing.
On Jan. 16, 2022 at approximately 12:59 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it commit multiple traffic violations on Interstate 57 southbound near Milepost 323 in Kankakee County. The driver, Justin M. Collins, a 22-year-old male from Champaign, IL was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Driving While License Suspended, and Speeding Over Statutory Limit 15 – 20 MPH. Collins was transported to the Kankakee County Jail to await a bond hearing.
On Jan. 16, 2022 at approximately 6:25 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 Troopers were investigating a vehicle crash when a domestic disturbance occurred at a nearby residence in the 1300 block of N. Arthur Burch Drive in Bourbonnais, Kankakee County. Bianca D. Campbell, a 25-year-old female from Kankakee, IL was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery and Trent J. Schaffer, a 20-year-old male from Bradley, IL was arrested and charged with Battery. Campbell and Schaffer were both transported to the Kankakee County Jail to await bond hearings.