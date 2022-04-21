CITY
Watseka
April 18
Police responded to an animal companion in the 300 block of East Cherry at 12:54 a.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 400 block of North Second Street at 1:04 a.m.
Police responded to a theft of a scooter in the 400 block of East Oak at 3:16 p.m.
Police responded to an accident in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:02 p.m. According to reports, a 2015 Chevy operated by Kim Chi Tran, Watseka, was backing from a parking space when she struck a 2008 Ford owned by Alfredo Galarza, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated a more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police conducted a traffic stop pat Oak and Fourth at 9:43 p.m. A verbal warning for defective lighting was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:36 p.m. A verbal warning for defective equipment was given.
April 19
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 100 block of East Oak at 5:43 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Fourth Street at 2:15 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of South Second Street at 5:23 p.m. Arrested was Victor Tensley, 59, Watseka, for domestic battery. He was taken to the county jail.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yount and Park at 6:49 p.m. Cited was Kevin Wassel, 36, Watseka, for driving while license suspended and operation of a vehicle with suspended registration. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a residential burglar alarm in the 100 block of East Oak at 7:51 p.m.
April 20
Police located bar in violation of businesses hours in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 1:)5 a.m. The bar was cleared and the bartender warned.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of East Walnut at 7:06 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 8:20 a.m.
Police located an illegally parked vehicle in the 200 block of East Fairman at 10:26 a.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 6:22 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 6:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 7:24 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 7:55 p.m.