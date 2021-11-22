CITY
Watseka
Nov. 19
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut for a call about harassment by telephone at 10:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Cherry for suspicious circumstances at 10:27 p.m.
Nov. 20
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park for a violation of an order of protection at 12:12 a.m.
Police conducted a business check in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:43 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Walnut and North Second at 12:56 a.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation,.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Elm and Brianna Driver at 1:55 a.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of West Oak at 7:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fifth to assist Riverside EMS at 11:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of South Second to assist Riverside EMS at 12:47 p.m. Police were called to the 600 block of East Porter Avenue for a theft at 2:07 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Sugar Creek Court at 3:50 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of West Walnut at 6:18 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a theft at 6:51 p.m. Arrested was Nicholas A. Spring, 27, of Watseka. Spring was I-bonded and released.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Elm for a suspicious person at 9:37 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:31 p.m. Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth to assist Riverside EMS at 1:26 a.m.
Nov. 21
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for loud music at 6:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman for an unwanted person at 3:)8 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Ninth and East Mulberry at 7:59 p.m.