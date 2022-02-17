CITY
Watseka
Feb. 15
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 8:30 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout trespassers in the 100 block of EastAsh at 10:01 a.m.
Police recovered stolen property in the 400 block of East Oak at 10:41 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of East Fairman at 1:28 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of North Eighth Street at 6:41 p.m. Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Sixth Street at 10:04 p.m.
Feb. 16
Police responded to an animal complaint in the400 block of East Oak at 3:09 a.m.
Police recovered discarded hypodermic needles in the 700 block of East Walnut at 3:48 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 5:24 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 6:58 a.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 500 block of East oak at 12:56 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of East Hickory at 2:40 p.m.