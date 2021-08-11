CITY
Watseka
Aug. 10
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 200 block of East Cherry at 6:32 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 900 block of Western Avenue at 9:25 a.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of East Ash at 12:48 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 1:18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Elm and 2221 North Road at 4:06 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:19 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat by telephone in the 100 block of East Ash at 9:53 p.m