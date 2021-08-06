CITY
Watseka
Aug. 5
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Madison at 8:42 a.m. Once on scene it was determined a bird had flown into a window and caused a small hole.
Police responded to a calla bout a domestic dispute in the area of Park and Brown at 9:34 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a dog running at large in East Locust Street at 10:56 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call from a person who had located a discarded syringe in the 100 block of North Second at 2:51 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 700 block of Rosewood Avenue at 3 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a reckless driver who had gone into a ditch in the 100 block of Sugar Creek Court at 3:17 p.m. Once on scene it was determined that an elderly man had a medical issue and he was transported by Riverside EMS to the hospital.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 900 block of Western Avenue at 8:39 p.m. The parties were separated for the evening.