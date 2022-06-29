CITY
Watseka
June 28
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 3 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of North Second Street at 9:56 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of East Walnut 11:53 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a battery in the 700 block of Raymond Road at 12:59 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Walnut 1:20 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Second at 3:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in teh 1200 block of Sugar Creek Court at 4:30 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 5:24 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 800 block of East Walnut at 6:22 p.m. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 17800 block of East Walnut at 6:28 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of North Second Street at 6:55 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:17 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Ash at 7:52 p.m.