COUNTY
On Sept. 16, Michael D. McCollough, 73, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for driving while license suspended.
Arrests
On Sept. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon L. Arbuthnot, 28, of rural Watseka. According to police reports, Arbuthnot was charge with invasion of privacy/unauthorized video recording. Arbuthnot was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Sept. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Nickolas J. Padilla, 23, of Rantoul. According to police reports, Padilla was charge with driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without evidence of registration. Padilla was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Sept. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’ Police arrested Deryk W. Littlejohn, 24, of Watseka. According to police reports, Littlejohn was a charged with operating a vehicle with expired registration, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol over .08 BAC. Littlejohn was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents
On Sept. 17 Irouqiow County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at South Central sTreet and East Crescent Street in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Mark H. Dwyer, 69, of Paxton was southbound on North Central Street south of East Front Street. The vehicle continued into a construction zone and attempted to make a u-turn. The vehicle then struck two exposed water main lines causing more than $1,500 damage. Dwyer was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device. No injuries were reported.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 14
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman to assist Riverside EMS at 8:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of Highway 24 West in Gilman to asset multiple agencies at 11:04 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a civil matter at 12:42 p.m.
Police received a call to report a missing person at 1:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Mulberry about a juvenile problem at 3:23 p.m.
Sept. 15
Police provided an escort for a funeral procession at 10:03 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash about suspicious circumstances yes at 10:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak about harassment at 11:13 a.m.
Police were called to North Second and West Sheridan about a suspicious vehicle at 12:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut about recovered property at 4:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry about a lockout at 4:42 p.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 7:56 p.m.
Sept. 16
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth about an unwanted person at 4:09 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth about a civil dispute at 11:23 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth to assist Watseka Fire at 1:25 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Walnut to assist Watseka Fire at 5:10 p.m.
Police were called to North Fourth and East Walnut for a three-vehicle accident at 5:45 p.m. No injuries were reported and no EMS needed.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park to assist Riverside EMS at 8:24 p.m.
Sept. 17
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Park and South Brown at 3:13 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut to assist another agency at 4:28 a.m.
Police were called to West Cherry to assist Riverside EMS at 5:48 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Oak about theft at 6:17 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Locust about an unwanted person at 9:23 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount about found articles at 10:23 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Oak about a burglary at 12:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about an unwanted person at 12:45 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Second about harassment at 2:44 p.m.
Police were called to West Walnut and North Kay for a welfare check at 6:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 1600 block of East Walnut about an unwanted person at 6:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth about a domestic disturbance at 8:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West North about a domestic disturbance at 11:25 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Third and East Mulberry at 11:37 p.m.
Sept. 18
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:03 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of of North Eleventh about a domestic disturbance at 2:35 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about theft at 7:27 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of Bell Road at 8:15 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry about an animal complaint at 10 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Mulberry about an animal complaint at 11:54 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Hickory about a civil matter at 12:18 p.m. Police were called to the 400 block of North Third for a welfare check at 2:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Second about an animal complaint at 4:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Mulberry about a suspicious person at 4:43 p.m.
Sept. 19
Police were called to the 200 block of West Park about a civil matter at 12:47 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut. Arrested was Cody E. McKinney, 30,k of Watseka, and Alexis N. McKinney, 29, of Rinard. Cody McKinney was arrested on an active Jefferson County warrant and transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident. Alexis McKinney was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alexis McKinney was I-bonded and released.
Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia about a civil matter at 5:44 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth about a civil dispute at 11:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Hickory about an animal complaint at 3:15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 4:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a disturbance at 7:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Hickory about a person with mental issues at 7:19 p.m.
Police were called to South Fifth and East Cherry about a disable vehicle at 7:42 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Second and West Walnut at 9:32 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for expired registration.