TOWN
Clifton
Arrests
Clifton Police on Aug. 8 arrested Anna R. Munoz, 41, of Crescent City. According to police reports, Munoz was charged with battery. Munoz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Milford
Arrests
On Aug. 7 Milford Police arrested Jason R. Reyes, 34, of Milford. According to police reports, Reyez was charged with criminal trespassing to real property. Reyes was transported to the Irqouis County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Noah Welborn, 18, of Watseka. According to police reports, Wellborn was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol and consumption of alcohol under the age of 21. Wellborn was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a burglary and theft that occurred to a vehicle in front of Murdock’s Place in Loda. Two juvenile suspects were later arrested and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where they were released to their guardians.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 7
Police were called to 306 W. Oak for a domestic disturbance at 4:40 a.m.
Police were called to East Walnut and North Sixth for a juvenile problem at 8:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Yount for a civil dispute at 11:37 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Third for a fight in progress t 1:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a civil dispute at 5:13 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Hickory for an unwanted person at 9:16 p.m.
Aug. 8
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the wet junction at 12:53 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a vehicle complaint at 4:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth for a civil dispute at 5:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second about a burglary at 2:4 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia about an unwanted person at 2:05 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court about suspicious circumstances at 2:50 p.m.