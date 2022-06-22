CITY
Watseka
June 21
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the are of Eighth and Ash at 12 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Walnut at 12:07 a.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 800 block of East Walnut with a person having mental issues at 12:43 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of West Park at 7:44 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West Park at 8;31 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a burglary in the 300 block of North Jefferson at 10:42 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a burglary in the 100 block of East Cherry at 11:20 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 2:59 -p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 3:48 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 5:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 900 block of Western Avenue at 9:43 p.m.