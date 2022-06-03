CITY
Watseka
June 1
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak for loud music at 1:36 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Fourth for a golf cart inspection at 3:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of West Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 3:56 p.m. Arrested was Haley A. Strong, 29, of St. Anne. Strong was a charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Strong was take to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police conducted a traffic stop at East Elm ant North Fifth at 3:57 p.m. The driver of the vehicles as given a warning for equipment.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Park for a golf cart inspection at 4:25 p.m.
Police were called to East Locust and South Fourth for a suspicious person at 6:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of West Newell for a domestic disturbance t 8;18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights when required.
Police conducted business checks from 10:15 to 10:29 p.m. on Walnut.
June 2
Police respond to a call about a theft at 2:31 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of Laird Drive about a theft from a vehicle at 6:15 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second for a city ordinance violation at 11:35 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Mulberry for an animal complaint at 11:40 p.m.
police were called to the 300 block of West Park for a disturbance at 1:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:58 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut about a theft at 8;44 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Walnut at 8:45 p.m. Cited was Timothy C. Minard, 56, of Watseka, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Driver about a suspicious vehicle at 11:40 p.m.