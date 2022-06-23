CITY
Watseka
June 22
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of West Hickory at 2:10 a.m.
Police located a person illegally burning a mattress in the 500 block of East Walnut at 5:26 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 6:38 a.m.
Police assisted Illinois State Police on a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Walnut at 12:33 p.m.
Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of North Third Street at 1:23 p.m.
Police responded to a property damage accident in the 600 block of South Fifth Street at 2:24 p.m. According to police reports, a 2006 Dodge operated by Anita West, Watseka, backed from a parking space and struck a 2021 Toyota owned by Daniel Bell of Naperville. No citations or injuries were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 2:55 p.m.
Police responded to an accident in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4:28 p.m. According to police reports, a 209 Saturn operated by Autumn Melgoza, Gilman, was eastbound on Walnut when a semi in front of her slammed on its brakes and she was unable to avoid striking it. The semi did not stop and Melgoza pulled off the roadway and contacted police. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries reported.
Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 500 block of North Fourth at 4:41 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 5:27 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 7:50 p.m. A verbal warning for defective lighting was given.
Police observed a person known to have an active warrant in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:19 p.m. Arrested was Shawn Morgan, 22, Watseka, who was wanted on an Iroquois county arrant for failing to appear on an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge. He was taken to the county jail.