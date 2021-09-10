CITY
Watseka
Sept. 7
Police conducted a civil standby in the 300 block of East Hickory at 10:20 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 700 block of East Walnut at 10:56 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Fourth Street at 12:48 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 12:51 p.m.
Police responded to a harassment call in the 500 block of East Grant at 1:44 p.m. Police response to a calla bout an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Second at 4:28 p.m. Arrested was Kyle Warner, 29, Crescent City, for criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about illegal parking in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 6:15 p.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of East Walnut at 7:08 p.m.
Police located a suspicious person in the 1000 block of East Walnut 9:04 p.m.
Sept. 8
Police conducted a welfare check in the Creekside Court Trailer Park at 10:04 a.m.
Police responded to a call about concerns of a person’s mental state in the 500 block of Hickory Court at 11:50 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the area of Market and North at 1:41 p.m. Police responded to a call about a theft in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 1:51 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 2:28 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute call in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:34 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:29 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 600 bloc of East Oak at 9:05 p.m.