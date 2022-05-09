CITY
Watseka
May 6
Police were called to South Fifth and East Cherry for an animal complaint at 11:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a theft at 4:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of West Smith Street for an animal complaint at 4:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park for a suspicious person at 9:03 p.m.
May 7
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue to asset Watseka Fire at 12:24 a.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut about suspicious activity at 1:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for a two-vehicle traffic accidents at 1:23 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Elm for a juvenile problem at 3:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about a violation of an order of protection at 2:46 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Sixth and East Hickory at 3:1 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash about a civil dispute at 7:53 p.m.
Police were in the 500 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11:31 p.m.
Police were in the 100 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11:40 p.m.
May 8
Police were called to the 200 block of East Fairman to asset Illinois State Police at 12:34 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut for a suspicious vehicle at 3:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second for an unsecured residence at 6:06 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry for a business alarm at 6:24 a.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of West Smith for a welfare check at 9:41 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of Not Virginia for a welfare check at 10:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Mulberry for a call about disorderly conduct at 11:37 a.m. Arrested was Tyler D. Hamlin, 30, of Donovan. Hamlin was charged with disorderly conducted, k possession f methamphetamine, and possession of drug equipment. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Oak to asset Riverside EMS at 4:11 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Fifth and East Cherry at 4:35 p.m. The driver as given a warning for equipment.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Iroquois for a wanted person at 7:23 p.m. Arrested was Bobbi J. Blomlie, 36, of Watseka. Blomlie had an active Iroquois County warrant for aggravated DUI and two counts of driving while license revoked. Blomlie was taken tot he Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a civil dispute at 8:25 p.m.