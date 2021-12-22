COUNTY
On Dec. 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Marci J. Hartman, 43, Hoopeston. According to police reports, Hartman was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant chagrined her with failure to appear for bad checks. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Dec. 18
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fifth for suspicious circumstances at 12:01 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North Second and Walnut at 10:05 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Oak for a domestic disturbance at 11:15 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison for a domestic disturbance at 8:26 p.m.
Dec. 19
Police responded to a call about a burglary to a residence in the 800 block of North Virginia at 4:28 a.m.
Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Kay and North streets at 10:40 a.m. According to police reports, a 2016 Volkswagon operated by Patricia Weilert, Watseka, was stopped at the stop sign on Kay Street facing north when a 2011 Infiniti operated by Brianna Jones, Watseka, turned south onto Kay and struck the Weilert vehicle. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 damage and no citations or injuries were reported.
Police located a person illegally burning in the 900 block of East Oak Street at 2:40 p.m.
Police located located a person illegally burning in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street at 2:47 p.m.
Police responded to a lockout in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:05 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:01 p.m.