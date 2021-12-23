CITY
Watseka
Dec. 21
Police responded to a call about a missing person in the Creekside Court Trailer Park at 11:41 p.m.
Police provided a public service in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9:23 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a smell of gas in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:43 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 9:53 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 10:19 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trees down in the 900 block of East Locust at 2:23 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a trespasser in the 500 block of East Ash at 3:48 p.m.
Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Oak and Fifth Street at 6:48 p.m. According to police reports, a 2015 Chrysler operated by Nicole Gotter, Watseka, stopped at a stop sign and Gotter’s foot slipped off the brake pedal causing her vehicle to strike a 2009 Chevy Ambulance that was passing through the intersection and being operated by Jordyn Downing, Kankakee. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a disturbance in the Creekside Court Trailer park at 7:35 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 1000 block of West Newell at 7:47 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 7:54 p.m.