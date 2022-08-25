CITY
Watseka
Aug. 23
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the area of Fourth and Walnut at 8:58 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in teh area of U.S. 24 and the west bridge at 9:02 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 300 block of Park Avenue at 1:55 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Seventh and Locust at 2:53 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 4:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fourth and Oak at 5:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 5:39 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Second at 6:42 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a burglary in the 40 0block of North Second at 7;34 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 9:58 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Walnut at 10:04 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout possible shots fired in the area of North and Wabash at 10:53 p.m. Once on scene police located a person and found he had an active Kankakee County warrant. Arrested was Michael Piccini, 37, Kankakee, for failure to appear on a retail theft charge. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Aug. 24
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 200 block of West Walnut at 12:15 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 12:48 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a prowler in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:31 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:31 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of East Elm at 9:31 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:40 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:48 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 200 block of North Second at 12:23 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 200 block of West Hickory Street at 2:55 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a burglary in the 400 block of North Second at 4:11 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout harassment in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:03 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Kay and North at 7:45 p.m. A verbal warning for no headlights was given.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 500 block of East Ash at 9:49 p.m.