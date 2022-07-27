COUNTY
Arrests
On July 16 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Daniel R. Anderson, 50, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Anderson was charged with burglary and theft over $7,500. Anderson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On July 21 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William J. Donaldson, 38, of Clifton. According to police reports, Donaldson was charged with battery. Donaldson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On July 25 Lawrence Lalumendier, 65, Clifton, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for aggravated assault, DUI and driving while license suspended.
Accidents
On July 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred a County Road 2900 North near 1141 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Maylon J. Hardy III of East St. Louis, was eastbound on 2900 North when he fell asleep at the wheel. Hardy entered the south ditch then woke up and over-corrected going back onto the roadway and entering the north ditch and cornfield. Hardy had minor suspected injuries and refused EMS. Thee was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
July 20
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 10:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison for a civil dispute at 11:25 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at West North and North Jefferson at 11:39 p.m.
July 21
Police were called to the 1000 block of North Jefferson about a domestic disturbance at 7:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for a welfare check at 11:11 a.m. Police were called to the 700 block of North Clarence for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 11:16 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East North about an unwanted person at 3:26 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Franklin for a city ordinance violation at 6:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about harassment at 7;33 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Sixth about a suspicious vehicle at 9:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 11:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth about a domestic disturbance at 11:25 p.m.
July 22
Police were called to the Westside about a suspicious vehicle at 1:32 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry about an improperly parked vehicle 9:45 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at South Second and West Cherry at 12:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry about a civil dispute at 1:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth about a civil dispute at 2:20 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at East Mulberry ant South Fourth at 2:48 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fifth about a vehicle complaint at 3:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut bout a theft at 5:05 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut about a theft at 5:39 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Victory about an assault at 8:19 p.m.
July 23
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth about a domestic disturbance at 1 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 2:07 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 2:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Eighth about a suspicious person at 6:58 p.m.
Police were called to Ninth and Cherry about illegal burning at 8:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount Avenue about an unwanted person at 9:15 p.m.
July 24
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of East Locust at 1:25 a.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 10:53 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:28 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 300 block of North Market at 5 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 500 block of West Washington at 5:35 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the area of Sixth and Elm at 5:46 p.m.
Police collected to counterfeit bills from a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:31 p .m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 8:42 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 300 block of West Hickory at 8:42 p.m.
Police responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 9:47 p.m.
July 25
Police responded to a call about a parking issue in the 400 block of East Cherry at 7:27 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7;34 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:08 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Lafayette and Market at 12:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an animal complaint in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 3:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 6:16 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 8:13 p.m.
July 26
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of North Second at 2:29 a.m.
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 300 block of North Market at 3:29 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of South Eighth at 11:21 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of West Washington at 1:34 p.m.
Police observed a person known to have a Department of Corrections warrant in the area of Fifth and Lincoln. The person ran but was caught by police. Arrested was Brent Durflinger, 41, Ranking, for a parole violation warrant. He was taken to the county jail where he is being held.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of East North Street at 3:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 4:58 p.m. Arrested was Roscoe Durflinger, 32, Gilman, on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 600 block of North Market at 6:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of Porter Avenue at 8:21 p.m.