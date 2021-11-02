COUNTY
ON Nov. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 27800 East at the intersection of County Road 1200 North. According to police repots, a vehicle driven by Conner M. Bennett, 25, Sheldon, was traveling north on County Road 2800 East when he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway where 2800 East intersects with 1200 North. Bennett’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the field on the west die of 2800 East. Upon further investigation, Bennett showed signs of alcohol and drug impairment and was placed in custody for driving under the influence elf a combination of drugs and alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 31, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mary M. Meszaros, 67, Thawville. According to police reports, Meszaros was charged with violation of an order of proaction after being served. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Oct. 30
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut interference to individuals yelling outside of the business. Arrested for battery was Heather J. Brewer, 25, of Watseka. Brewer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Oct. 31
Police were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln to assist in a child custody matter at 10:15 p.m.
Police received a call about loud music in the 300 block of West Park. After patrolling the area, the search was unfounded.
Police were called to the 100 block of West North for an unwanted person at 10:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash for an illegally parked vehicle at 11:40 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for a suspicious person at 4:54 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of North Jefferson for suspicious activity at 6:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for theft at 10:58 p.m.