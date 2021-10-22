CITY
Watseka
Oct. 21
Police responded to call about harassment in the 300 block of West Victory at 9:45 a.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 500 block of West Walnut at 2:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:14 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle taken without permission in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 6:48 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Hickory at 7:23 p.m.