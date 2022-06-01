CITY
Watseka
May 30
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Hickory at 8:50 p.m. Arrested was Timothy Anderson, 34, Watseka, for criminal damage to property and pedestrian under the influence in a public roadway. He was taken to the county jail where he posted bond and was released. At 11:42 p.m. police located Anderson walking down the middle of Hickory Street near Sixth. He was placed into custody for pedestrian under the influence in a public roadway and violation of bail bond. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Walnut at 1:48 a.m. Arrested was Bobbie Perez, 35, Watseka, for criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property and possession of controlled substance. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:55 a.m. Arrested was Luis Perez, 42, Watseka, for criminal damage over $500 and resisting police. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 900 block of South Fourth at 11:55 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 800 block of North Jefferson at 2 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Second at 2:59 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 5:51 p.m. Cited was Jorgen Schumers, 21, Onarga, for driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured vehicle. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about a neighborhood problem in the 100 block of North Division at 6:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Second and Ash at 8:23 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of East Walnut at 8:49 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Lafayette and Market at 9:31 p.m. A verbal warning for no headlights when required was given.
Police responded to a complaint of a reckless driver in the area of Pleasant and Jefferson at 10:02 p.m.