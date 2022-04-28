COUNTY
On April 26 Andrew Thompson, no age or town given, turned himself in at the Iroquois county Jail to serve a sentence for driving while license revoked.
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Linda L. McCray, 44, of Watseka, April 25. According to police reports, McCray was charged with violation of an order of protection. McCray was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michael L. Power, 27, of rural Martinton, April 26. According to police reports, Power was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. Power was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
April 26
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road for a disturbance at 12:14 a.m.
Police were called to the 1500 block of East Walnut for a suspicious vehicle at 2:19 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Lincoln for a civil matter at 9:51 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for an animal complaint at 9:56 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 11:21 a.m. Police were called to East Elm and North Fourth for a disabled vehicle at 2:40 p.m.
Police were called to North Clarence Avenue for avehcie complaint at 3:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of Wet Hickory for a theft at 3:30 p.m.
Police were called to Ash and North Fourth for a wanted person at 4:02 p.m. Arrested was James L. Davenport, 37, of Watseka, on an active extendable warrant out of Indiana. Davenport was also charged with possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams that was found on his person. Davenport was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Oak to asset Riverside EMS at 6:40 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for reckless conduct at 8:47 p.m.