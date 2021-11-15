TOWN
Arrests
On Nov. 8 Sheldon Police arrested Eric J. Laube, 27, of Morocco, Indiana. According to police reports, Laube was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for violating a no contact order. Laube was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
COUNTY
Arrests
On Nov. 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James F. Koch, 54, of Sheldon, According to police reports, Koch was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Koch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents
On Nov. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection County Road 700 East and County Road 2800 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Enock Ndayambaje, 32, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was traveling north on 700 East and failed to negotiate the curve at 2800 North. The vehicle entered the east ditch, striking the embankment. The vehicle then proceeded through a grass field and entered a creek bed. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Nov. 10
Police conducted a traffic stop at Sixth and Walnut at 12:01 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and East Oak Hill Road at 12:43 a.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:41 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 12:09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:36 p.m. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 2:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of East Cherry Street at 5 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 1000 block of West Newell at 12:15 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of East Cherry Street at 8:36 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yount and Fleming at 9:36 a.m. According to police reports, cited was Kelly Wilson, 48, Milford, for driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured vehicle. Police located a set of Illinois license plates in the vehicle that were later determined to have been reported stolen. Wilson was later located in the 200 block of South Eighth Street. After being questioned about the plates he was placed into custody for possession of stolen plates and transported to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 10:14 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of East Oak at 11:43 a.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 2:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 3:34 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 100 block of East Ash at 4:56 p.m.
Police responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of East Cherry Street at 5:15 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complain in the 100 block of North Third Street at 5:22 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 300 block of West Walnut at 5:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the area of Fifth and Mulberry at 6:35 p.m. Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 400 block of East Walnut at 9:06 p.m.
Nov. 12
Police were called to the 200 block of West Oak for a business alarm at 7:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount for a welfare check at 8:55 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Hickory for a suspicious vehicle at 11:09 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Faith and East Lincoln at 12:27 p.m. The driver was given a warning for disobeying a stop sign.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fourth for a juvenile problem at 4:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Oak for a welfare check at 6:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut for a driver locked out of their vehicle.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak for a welfare check at 11:49 p.m.
Nov. 13
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth for a domestic disturbance at 11:35 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 5:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fifth for a domestic disturbance at 8:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth for a missing person at 9:21 p.m.