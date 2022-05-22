CITY
Watseka
Police were called to an accident in the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway at 4:50 p.m. May 18. According to police reports, a 1998 Ford operated by Gregory Hazzard, Watseka, was backing from a parking space when he struck a 2021 Toyota owned by Robert Yarneau, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 an no citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to an accident at 2:50 p.m. May 19 in then 700 block of West Walnut. According to police reports a 2002 Jeep operated by Frank Wilson, Watseka, struck the rear end of a 2019 Freightliner operated by Eric Boettcher, Coal City, that had slowed to make a right-hand turn. Damage was estimated at more than $1.500 and no injuries or citations were reported.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of North Second Street at 2:55 a.m. May 21. Arrested was James Kornita, 27, Watseka, for aviation of an order or protection after he was found to be in a protected residents. He was a taken to the county jail.
May 20
Police located a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Walnut at 1:40 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Ash at 8:03 a.m.
Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 700 block of North Wabash at 11:18 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 400 block of North Fifth at 11;37 a.m.
Police responded to a civl matter in the 400 bock of East Oak at 6 p.m.