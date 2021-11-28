COUNTY
On Nov. 19 Cole E. Tindle, no age or city listed, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a violation of order of protection charge. Tindle was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Nov. 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Arturo J. Martinez, 28, Kentland, Indiana. According to police reports, Martinez was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge. Martinez was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Nov. 24 Michael Barnes, 41, Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Barnes was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Barnes posted the required bond and was released.
TOWN
Milford
On Nov. 25 Milford Police arrested Nicholas Manning, 32, of Danville. According to police reports, Manning was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing/eluding, driving while license revoked, improper use of registration and improper lane usage. Manning was also wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge. Manning was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Nov. 23
Police conducted a public service in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8;47 a.m.
Police located a person illegally burning in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 1:18 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of West Newell at 1:27 p.m.
Police responded to a threat by phone in the800 block of North Chicago at 1:29 p.m. Police responded to a call about a battery in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:47 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 200 block of South Yount at 3:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a battery in the 100 block of South Eighth Street at 4:37 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Second Street at 8:57 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Nov. 24
Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:39 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Second Street at 1:15 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1- misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 1:42 p.m.
Police conducted a public service in the 800 block of East Walnut at 2:15 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:53 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East Walnut at 5:16 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 10:23 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Fleming at 11:38 p.m. A verbal warning for no headlights when required was given.
Nov. 25
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of West Walnut at 6:29 a.m.
Police responded to a businesses alarm in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:04 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 800 block of East Walnut t 12:01 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 600 block of East Grant at 1:54 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 600 block of East Walnut at 6:45 p.m.
Nov. 26
Police conducted a traffic stop at North Seventh and East Oak at 2:29 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an expired registration.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Park for a civil dispute at 4:13 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Hickory for a domestic dispute at 8:34 p.m. Police were called to the 500 block of East Grant for a welfare check at 9:08 p.m.
Nov. 27
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut for a domestic dispute at 6:36 a.m. Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette for a domestic dispute at 12:29 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Hubbard Court for suspicious circumstances at 3:15 p.m. Police were called to the 200 block of South Third for an unwanted person at 6:15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Walnut at 7:47 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for a possible prowler at 9:10 p.m. The search for the prowler in the residence was unfounded.