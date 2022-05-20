COUNTY
Arrests
On May 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William B. Krumwiede, 31, of Buckley. According to police reports, Krumwiede was charged with false report of theft and other losses. Krumwiede was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents
On May 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 1200 East at the intersection with Chebanse Road. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Paige M. Taylor, 16, of rural Chebanse, was stopped at the stop intersection of 1200 East and Chebanse Road. A vehicle being driven by Thomas C. Anderson, 62, of Adrian, Michigan, was westbound on Chebanse Road. Taylor failed to yield right o way and pulled out in front of Thomas to turn left. Thomas struck the passenger side of Taylor’s vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. Taylor was transported to Riverside eHospital by Riverside EMS with suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed form the scene and Taylor as issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at the stop intersection.