COUNTY
On Dec. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on North Walnut Street in Buckley. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jo L. Rasor, 59, Buckley, was backing out of a private driveway. Rasor did not see a parked vehicle owned by Roeder Leasing/Treift Trucking and struck it, causing more than $1,500 in damage. Rasor was issued a citation for operation of an un insured motor vehicle. No injuries were reported.
On Dec. 7 Melinda N. Hall, 34, Milford, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse. Hall was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for probation violation. Hall was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Dec. 7 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Madison E. LeClair, 26, Watseka. According to police reports, Le Clair was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing/eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, disobeying five stop signs and speeding 35 mph or more over the posted limit. LeClair was also wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a criminal trespass to land charge. LeClair was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Dec. 7
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:17 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Cherry at 9:21 a.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of East Hamilton at 3:15 p.m.
Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Ash at 4:44 p.m.
Dec. 8
Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 100 block of Old U.S .24 at 7:31 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 500 block of East Porter Avenue at 7:51 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Brown at 8:39 a.m.
Police responded to criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of East Walnut at 9:36 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Cherry at 3:24 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Walnut at 6:22 p.m.