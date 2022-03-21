COUNTY
Arrests
On March 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Matthew L. Moore, 34, of Onarga. According to police reports, Moore was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Moore was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On March 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William J. King, 28, of Watseka. According to police reports, King was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. King was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On March 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anthony D. Hernandez, 34, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Hernandez was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while suspended charge. Hernandez was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.