TOWN
Clifton
Arrests
Clifton Police arrested Felipe Aranda, 36, of Gilman July 2. According to police reports, Aranda was wanted on a Ford County warrant. Aranda was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Chris Pierson, 28, of Oxford, Indiana, July 3. According to police reports, Pierson was charged with driving while license suspended. Pierson as transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident June 30 that occurred on South Crescent Street at Park Street in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Carlos Martinez, 18, of Onarga, was southbound on South Crescent Street. A vehicle driven by Chloe Price, 16, of Roberts, was southbound on South Crescent Street behind Martinez’s vehicle. Martinez had to stop abruptly to avoid striking a vehicle turning in front of him. Price was unable to slow enough, striking the rear of Martinez’s vehicle with the front of her vehicle, causing more than $!,500 in damage to each vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.