COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Myles J. Swets, 24, no town given. According to police reports, Swets was wanted on a Cook County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Swets was also charged with speeding, driving while license suspended, and possession fo methamphetamines under five grams. Sweet was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he was later extradited to Cook County
Accidents
On Aug. 16 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 900 East just north of U.S. 24. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Mary P. Bassett, 21, of Cabery, was a northbound on 900 East. The vehicle swerved left for unknown reasons and entered the west ditch, striking the embankment. There was more than $1,500 in damage and no injuries were reported. A citation was issued for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
On Aug. 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 500 North approximately two-tenths of a mile west of County Road 1400 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Zachary M. Shilts, 21, of Paxton as westbound on 500 North. Shilts swerved to avoid a deer and entered the north ditch, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Richard S. Anderson, 55, of Milford. According to police reports, Anderson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a criminal trespass to land charge. Anderson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 23
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walnut and Yount at 12:34 a.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a calla bout a reckless driver in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 8:51 a.m.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 200 block of Fairman Avenue at 11:29 a.m.
Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:36 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of North Market at 1:47 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:49 p.m.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:02 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third and Ash at 8:43 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a calla bout an intoxicated person driving a mower down Elm Street at 9:52 p.m. Police later located the mower being driven in a corn field. Arrested was Terry Walwer, 57, Watseka, for criminal damage to property, resisting police and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the county jail.
Aug. 24
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:15 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the Creekside Court Trailer Park at 10:34 a.m. Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of West Walnut at 2:50 p.m.
Police recovered two counterfeit $20 bills from a business in the 100 block of East Walnut at 4:35 p.m. Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 200 block of West North Street at 4:56 p.m.