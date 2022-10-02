Iroquois County Sheriff's Police responded to a home invasion/person with gun call in the 600 bock of West Lincoln Avenue in Onarga the evening of Oct. 1.
According to police reports, when deputies arrived, they spoke with the alleged victim's daughter when a single gunshot ran out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional officers and subsequently entered the residence, however it was determined that the suspect had fled out a back door immediately following the incident. In speaking with the victim, it was learned that their daughter's ex-husband, 29-year-old Jordan R. Johnson of Kankakee, made entry to the residence and assaulted them with a firearm. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim and reportedly fired one shot at them during a brief altercation inside the garage. Officers from numerous surrounding agencies responded to Onarga and assisted in a search for the suspect. At approximately 10:45 p.m., the suspect was located near the area of Bork Nurseries and fled on foot through a bean field.