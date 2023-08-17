Police are on the scene of a shooting on North Street in Watseka.
According to information from the Watseka Police Department, "At 12:13 pm on today’s date 8/17/23 the Watseka Police Department was dispatched to the 400 Block of W North St for a shooting victim. Upon arrival on scene police discovered multiple shooting victims.
"The shooter is in police custody. Be aware that the area in question is an active investigation scene. Please stay away from that area so officers can continue their investigation."
This story will be updated as information becomes available.