Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Loda in the early morning hours of Jan. 19.
According to information from the sheriff’s department, ICOM received a 9-1-1 call from a residence in Loda requesting an ambulance for a person who was bleeding from the head.
Upon arrival of EMS it was discovered that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana in critical condition.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was requested to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department. Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.