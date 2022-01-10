On Jan. 9, 2022, the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office investigated a single-vehicle fatal traffic accident in rural Belmont Township.
According to a police report, at approximately 10:10 p.m. ICOM received a 911 call from a homeowner on County Road 2000 E north of Belmont Acres who reported that someone just drove into the back of their house.
The Woodland Fire Department, Riverside EMS and Deputies from the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, where they found the driver of the vehicle to be deceased.
The driver, identified as 72-year-old Michael J. Miner of rural Watseka, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Iroquois County Coroner's Office.