An Iroquois County deputy and investigator has announced his candidacy for Iroquois County sheriff.
Clint Perzee said this is the next step in his career and he is ready to serve the residents in that capacity.
“This year will mark 24 years I’ve been with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “This is the next step and I think I can really serve the citizens of Iroquois County in a positive manner. I really believe in our department and the county and I want to make things better for the county, keep things for the people. One of my main focus is drugs in the community. That’s always placed our communities and such a hard thing for people.”
Current Sheriff Derek Hagen announced several months ago he will not be seeking another term.
Perzee is a lifelong resident of Iroquois County. He has served in several different capacities in the community, including being a member of the Iroquois West School Board, a deconstructions at the Reformed Church in Danforth, a 28-year member of the Danforth Fire Protection District — where he served as a firefighter and a captain, and as an archery instructor for the Ford-Iroquois Sharpshooters Archery Club for eight years. He also is a member of the Elks Lodge of Watseka.
Becoming a police officer was something that he said he has wanted to do since he was young. He graduated from Iroquois West High School and then went on to Kankakee Community College where he earned his degree and then started working at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer.
He went through the Sangamon County Corrections Academy and graduated in 1997, when he then joined the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer. He was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2000 and he graduated from Southwestern Illinois Police Academy. He worked as a patrol deputy for a few years and the moved into the investigations division. He worked on narcotics and general criminal investigations.
Perzee said he has also continued to keep up with his education, taking online law enforcement classes and earning certifications. He was trained by the DEA in methamphetamine lab investigations/dismantling and is certified to investigate homicides and sexual assaults.
As a member of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Mobile Field Force region 7 team he has been deployed several times to civil unrest situations in the state.
The next election is the primary election March 8, 2022.