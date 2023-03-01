Pence Award Pic 1.jpg

Photo contributed

Terry and Rhonda Pence stand with State Sen. Tom Bennett after receiving the the Friend of the Illinois County Fairs award for Pence Oil Company at the Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs Convention in Springfield.

 Photo contributed

Pence Oil Company was honored as a Friend of Illinois County Fairs earlier this year at the Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs Convention in Springfield due to their long-standing work with the Iroquois County Fair.

The Iroquois County Fair provided the following description for the award Pence Oil received:

