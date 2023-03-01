Pence Oil Company was honored as a Friend of Illinois County Fairs earlier this year at the Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs Convention in Springfield due to their long-standing work with the Iroquois County Fair.
The Iroquois County Fair provided the following description for the award Pence Oil received:
“For 57 years Pence Oil Company of Watseka, Illinois has provided gas to the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair Association located in Crescent City at their annual County Fair free of charge.
Jim and Lucille established Pence Oil Company in 1965. Today, it is owned and operated by Terry Pence and Rick Moyer. The same full-service, community and customer service is provided to the fair, farmers, agri-businesses and commercial professions.
Due to their generosity the county fair maintenance equipment, mowers, senior shuttles, tractors and machines for the demolition derbies, tractor pulls etc. are all filled with fuel, always on time and delivered at the hour of need. When the gas prices went up, they remained loyal to the County Fair and all the county youth by continuing their grand gesture and giving spirit — they continued to give and never have we received a bill in over 57 years.
Pence Oil Company and their families have actively supported the Iroquois County Fairs in numerous other ways with their contributions to the Queen Pageant, exhibiting tea rings for the bake sale and active participation at events.
Pence Oil Company is our unsung hero — they have never solicited or sought recognition. They remain behind the scenes and are considered our fair’s most valuable asset — Our priceless Volunteers.”
Terry Pence recently spoke with the Times-Republic about Pence Oil’s work with the fair over the years.
Pence said he was surprised to receive the award as he went to the Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs Convention after his daughter had convinced him to attend because a friend of theirs was receiving an award for something else.
Asked what has inspired Pence Oil to continue supporting the Iroquois County Fair throughout the years, Pence pointed to their love of agriculture.
“Our company’s been in business for 58 years and we’ve always been very supportive of ag and kids in ag,” he said. “One of the past presidents of the Iroquois County Fair was good friends with our family and we just started filling in and taking care of them financially with the fuel.”
When Pence and his brother-in-law took the business over 18 years ago they just continued the tradition.
“It’s been our pleasure to have been able to be a part of the ag community and service and our kids and our communities and the 4-H fair,” he said.