Gina Miles (left) was announced as the winner of season 23 of NBC's 'The Voice' on May 23, 2023 after competing as part of coach Niall Horan's team.

 Trae Patton/NBC

LOS ANGELES — Gina Miles' parents received a FaceTime call from their daughter on Tuesday night.

Miles, 19, was in an elevator at Universal Studios in Hollywood just moments after winning season 23 of NBC's "The Voice."

