A Paxton man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Route 49 Dec. 13.
Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum said in a press release that Kris E. Edburg, 36, Paxton, was killed in the accident.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident occurred at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 on Route 49 at 1400 North Road. No other names of those involved in the accident have been released at this time.
Preliminary reports from state police indicate Unit 1 was traveling westbound on 1400 N. Road and stopped at the intersection of Illinois 49. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Illinois 49. Unit 1 failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck Unit 1. Unit 1 went off the roadway into the west ditch.
The collision with Unit 1 caused Unit 2 to enter the northbound lane of Illinois 49. Unit 2 struck Unit 3 head on causing both Unit 2 and Unit 3 to run off of the roadway into the east ditch. Unit 3 caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. The driver of Unit 3 was pronounced deceased on scene.
Also responding were Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Crescent-Iroquois Fire and EMS and Onarga and Milford fire departments.
No further information is available at this time.