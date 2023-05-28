PAXTON — They’ve seen her from afar on their television screens. Now Paxton residents would like to see their new celebrity and hometown hero, Gina Miles, up close and personal after her triumph in Tuesday’s finale of the 23rd season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
That local visit might take a while. As a result of her first-place finish, Miles earned a record contract with Universal Music and a six-figure deal. Even she didn’t know when she could return.
“We’re dying to have her back as soon as she can come home,” said Donna Pepper, executive director of Paxton Main Street.
Pepper was among the throng who attended watch parties in Paxton. Bau Tyler, manager of The Krog Downtown, estimated 60 people were on hand to watch Tuesday’s finale.
“Everybody in here was thrilled and ecstatic and proud,” he said.
The same reaction ensued at the Dr. E.T. Grove Civic Room, where about 30 people, including Miles’ father, Ryan Galey, were on hand.
A large spread of food was available, and Teresa Perez, owner of Paxton’s SugarShaper bakery shop, furnished five dozen cookies bearing Miles’ image.
Grueling competition
It was a long haul for Miles, whose given name is Gina Galey, to make it through blind auditions, battles, knockouts and playoffs before Tuesday night. The 19-year-old stood with four other finalists — Grace West, 19, of Nashville, Tenn.; Noivas, 30, of Hutto, Texas; D. Smooth, 25, of Montgomery, Ala.; and Sorelle, a trio of sisters from Lexington, Ohio.
Deane Geiken, Miles’ former neighbor in Paxton, said it got quiet at the Grove Civic Room watch party as the finalists were eliminated. When Miles was named the winner, “it just brought the house down.”
“We were really happy for her,” she said. “The expression on her face was true disbelief.”
Geiken called the situation “surreal.”
Christina Stanley, who has known Miles since she was 6 years old (she’s the same age as her daughter), became an avid watcher of “The Voice.”
“I think I have cried every performance. This one was absolutely breathtaking,” Stanley said of the final performance.
‘You just wouldn’t expect it’
Stanley was youth leader at The Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton and like many people remembers Miles as “such a small, quiet girl” who surprised everyone when she sang at youth group talent competitions.
“It was always just such a big voice for such a small, quiet girl. She’s been like that her entire life. It was the same way for show choir and choir and the chorus in school. You just wouldn’t expect it.”
Miles moved to Sacramento, Calif., after her junior year of high school to live with her aunt in hopes of sparking her singing career. Her tactic paid off.
Sally Ellis, who had Miles in her sixth-grade social-studies class at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High, remembers her as “very sweet, very soft-spoken” — but someone who was focused on doing well at whatever she was doing.
“She always wanted to go above and beyond expectations in her work,” Ellis said. “She was very kind to her classmates, very inquisitive. I enjoyed her in class. She’d raise her hand to answer questions and further the class dialog.”
In addition to chorus, Ellis said Miles was a member of the scholastic bowl and cross-country teams.
‘Putting Paxton on the map’
Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold, who attended several of the watch parties, said Paxton is “very proud of her.”
“I know this is something she has worked very hard for,” he said. “I know it’s her dream. It’s just overwhelming.
“Myself, I have no musical ability at all, so I appreciate anybody who can do things like that, especially bringing awareness and putting Paxton on the map, so to speak.”
Pepper, who runs the “Paxton is the Place to Be” Facebook page, said Miles’ success shines a positive light on Paxton.
The day after Miles’ win, Pepper was on a Zoom call with her.
“She was very excited,” Pepper said. “You could tell. She couldn’t stop smiling. I guess the mom in me came out. The reason why this town was so supportive is because everybody knows what kind of a person she is. She is so kind.”
‘An unforgettable experience’
Miles told The News-Gazette’s Joey Wright that people in Paxton have been “just so supportive and sweet and excited.”
She said while performing could be nerve-racking, it was also exciting, especially the further she advanced.
“It’s an unforgettable experience,” Miles said. “Being in the room with all of (the judges) is just insane. I just tried to have fun.”
The show was the last for longtime judge and country star Blake Shelton, who was honored. Miles said afterward, Shelton congratulated her, and she congratulated him.
Miles was coached by Niall Horan, an Irish singer-songwriter who was a member of the boy band One Direction.
“I love him,” Miles said. “He’s so fun to work with. To sing with him was just super, super cool.”
Some believe her duet with Horan on Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” might have nailed the victory for Miles.
The other coaches for Season 23 of “The Voice” were Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson.
Lasting impression
People in Paxton aren’t likely to forget Miles. Ellis, especially, forged a special bond with her former student.
Ellis got a few notes from Miles over the years. At the beginning of the school year, Miles was in a poetry unit of English.
“I was standing outside my class, and she challenged me to write about my job,” Ellis said. “I said I would do it if she would.”
At the end of the school year, Miles gave Ellis a note saying she was learning to be independent, focus on achievements instead of defeats, “managing my money and my shoes, and lastly, writing letters to teachers I don’t want to say goodbye to. (Hint hint, nudge nudge).”
Miles said she would miss Ellis and asked her not to forget her name. She signed it and added a postscript:
“This is for if I ever become famous.”