Gina Miles (left) was announced as the winner of season 23 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ on May 23, 2023 after competing as part of coach Niall Horan’s team.

PAXTON — They’ve seen her from afar on their television screens. Now Paxton residents would like to see their new celebrity and hometown hero, Gina Miles, up close and personal after her triumph in Tuesday’s finale of the 23rd season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

That local visit might take a while. As a result of her first-place finish, Miles earned a record contract with Universal Music and a six-figure deal. Even she didn’t know when she could return.

