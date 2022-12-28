Highfill Story Pic 1.JPG

CrossRoads Youth Center Director Carol Highfill receives a gift from CrossRoads Youth Center Board of Directors Chairman Harlan Ziebart in honor of her years of service to the center Dec. 18 at the Milford Christian Church.

 Photo contributed

Carol Highfill, Director in charge of youth activities of The CrossRoads Youth center located in Milford, was recently honored for her work with the center.

Carol has held this position for the past 8 years and is resigning on Dec. 31.

Trending Food Videos