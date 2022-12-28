Carol Highfill, Director in charge of youth activities of The CrossRoads Youth center located in Milford, was recently honored for her work with the center.
Carol has held this position for the past 8 years and is resigning on Dec. 31.
Harlan Ziebart, Chairman of the CrossRoads Youth Center Board of Directors, recognized Carol for her great service to the youth of the Milford area and presented her with a gift on Dec. 18 at the Milford Christian Church.
The center has been available as an after school drop in center for the past 15 years and is presently involved in a building project to be completed in 2023 or 2024.
Expanded activities from the past will be basketball, skateboarding, Lego table, ping pong, air hockey, and pool, along with skills in respect for self and others, basic Bible lessons, cooking, and art lessons with Watseka artist Jo McCord.
Also, with Carol Highfill's resignation, the center is taking applications for a new director. For more information or to apply for the director position, call Rod at 815-4714634 and applications can be picked up at the Milford Building and Loan or Milford Village Hall or Milford CrossRoads Youth Center on Facebook.
Anyone wishing to support the center monetarily can mail donations to P.O. Box 54 Milford, Ill. 60953 or make donations at the Milford Building and Loan.
