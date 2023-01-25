Accident

Emergency personnel work the scene of a three-vehicle accident on Route 1 near Pittwood the morning of Jan. 25.

 Photo by Michael Potter of Sheldon

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Route 1 in Iroquois County Jan. 25.

Illinois State Police report the accident occurred at 7:16 a.m. just north of 2400N on Route 1.

