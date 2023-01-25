One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Route 1 in Iroquois County Jan. 25.
Illinois State Police report the accident occurred at 7:16 a.m. just north of 2400N on Route 1.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Route 1 in Iroquois County Jan. 25.
Illinois State Police report the accident occurred at 7:16 a.m. just north of 2400N on Route 1.
Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: All three units were traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, just north of 2400N.
Unit 1, a black 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by Gloria A. Terrell, 64, Watseka, was directly in front of Unit 2, a silver 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Eric D. Weber, 65, Kankakee, and Unit 3, a gray 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Clayton D. Gullquist, 18, from Chebanse, was directly behind Unit 2. Unit 1 lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Unit 1 spun around facing the wrong direction and was struck in the front end by Unit 2. Unit 1 was then struck in the driver’s side door by Unit 3. Driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other parties refused medical attention. No further information will be disseminated.
