One person was displaced after an early Christmas morning fire in Watseka.
According to information from the Watseka Fire Department, the call came at 3:40 a.m. Dec. 25 for a house fire at 332 N. Eighth.
Updated: December 25, 2022 @ 11:32 pm
The fire was contained to a bedroom on the northeast end of the house.
The fire started on the outside of the house due to a electrical arching at the bottom of the main electrical service feed. The fire then spread to the outside wall and underneath into the crawl space below the bedroom.
The fire burned through the floor and caught the bed on fire in that room. Crews were able to keep the fire to that room. The occupant was alerted and neighbors assisted until the fire department arrived on scene. Firefighters were on scene just a little over an hour. There were no working smoke detectors in the house. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Assisting Watseka firefighters were firefighters from Crescent-Iroquois Fire Department.
