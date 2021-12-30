A veteran police officer was killed in the line of duty in Bradley Dec. 29 and a second police officer was also shot and in critical condition.
The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased officer as Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Sgt. Rittmanic was an Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputy from 2000-2007 before going to the Bradley Police Department. According to Illinois State Police reports, Officer Tyler J. Bailey, a 27-year-old of Bradley, was also shot and remains in critical condition at the hospital.
Police are asking for help in locating a person in regards to the shooting.
According to a press release from the Bradley Police Department, “On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at approximately 9:41 p.m. the Bradley Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn, 1500 North State Route 50, for reported dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot.
“Upon arrival officers located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying. Officers initiated conversation with the subjects in the room and while during conversation the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room, whereas both officers were shot. Both officers were transported to nearby hospitals where one officer has died and the other is in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery. Identities of both officers are held pending notification.
“An arrest warrant has been issued for a Darius D. Sullivan M/B 06/21/1996. We are also looking for another person of interest that we believe was involved with the case. At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the community.
“The investigation was transferred to the Illinois State Police, and a tip line has been established at (815) 698-2315. People can also call Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 93-CRIME .
“There is a $10,000.00 reward offered for information leading to this arrest, according to the information provided.