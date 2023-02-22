Law enforcement and Unit 9 officials investigated an automated voicemail threat Feb. 21 and found that all properties in the district were safe.
In a letter sent to parents Feb. 21, Superintendent Dr. David Andriano, said that the district received the automated voicemail threat of violence that was called in to the Watseka Junior High office.
“At that time we responded promptly and appropriately by alerting local law enforcement,” he said in the letter. “We entered a soft lockdown as they investigated the threat, After providing law enforcement with the information we were informed that their department would continue the investigation and that our buildings were safe. We ended the soft lockdown but will continue the day with close monitoring and extra precautions put into place.
“We take all threats seriously as safety is our number one priority.”
Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said his department did investigate the matter and stepped up patrols around all school buildings on Feb. 21. He said the investigation determined there was no imminent threat at that time. He said police are continuing to investigate the incident.