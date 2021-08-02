A North Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the southbound lane of Interstate 57 Aug. 2.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident occurred at 8;19 a.m. at milepost 267 in Iroquois County.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a 1999 gray Chevrolet Suburban was southbound on Interstate 57 and for unknown reasons left the road and entered the center media. The vehicle overturned several times and ejected one passenger before it landed upright in the median. Two passengers were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver was a 35-year-old male from North Chicago. Identification is pending next of kin notification. Pricilla S. Brown, 41, North Chicago, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old male from North Chicago was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shante D. Polk, 40, Zion, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lanes were closed until 9:26 a.m. when several lanes were reopened. The left lane remained closed for the traffic crash investigation. At 11:50 a.m. all lanes were re-opened.